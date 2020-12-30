No one injured in Hillyard drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Witnesses said more than a dozen shots were fired at a home in Hillyard early Wednesday morning.

Police said the drive-by shooting happened on E Glass Ave and N Ferrall St around 1:30 a.m.

Officers said three females were inside the house at the time of the shooting. No one was injured, but a window shattered and the front door was hit by bullets. Several bullet casings were recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

