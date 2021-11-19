No one injured in East Central Spokane house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane fire crews responded to a house fire in the East Central neighborhood Friday morning.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out near S Altamont and E Seventh Ave just before 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. 

