No one injured in fire at Heights Motel, investigation underway

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Copyright 4 News Now

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — No one was injured in a fire at Heights Motel Friday morning.

Fire crews are responding.

According to the Airway Heights Fire Department, a car fire extended to the complex, forcing those inside to evacuate.

The cause of the fire is under investigate.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.