No one injured in attic fire near Spokane’s Perry District

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash., — Crews worked Tuesday morning to knock down a small attic fire just east of the Perry District.

The fire was reported around 4:20 a.m. near S Napa St. and E 10th Ave.

According to the Spokane Fire Department, the people inside the home were able to get out safely.

No one was injured.

