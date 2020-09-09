No one injured by chlorine leak at ADM Milling Co. in Cheney

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

CHENEY, Wash. — No one was injured by a chlorine leak at the ADM Milling Co. in Cheney Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Cheney Fire Department said employees were switching out a 150 pound chlorine tank around 8:40 a.m. It appeared the tank was empty and it should have been a routine change, but the tank had enough pressure to kick off the sensors when crews tried to disconnect it.

All crews had the proper gear on and tried to stop the leak, but were unsuccessful.

CFD said readings were taken outside and it appears no chlorine exited the building.

Hazmat crews will be entering the room with the tank shortly. First Street will be shut down as crews work.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.