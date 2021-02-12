No need to plug parking meters on President’s Day, Spokane garbage pickup to proceed as usual

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Presidents Day is Monday and the city of Spokane would like to remind the community of what is and is not open.

People parking downtown that day will not need to plug the meters.

City Hall and other city facilities remain closed due to the pandemic, but staff will be available that day for normal activities.

The City Council’s regular briefing and legislative meeting have been canceled and will resume on Monday, February 22.

Meanwhile, garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed as normal. The garbage transfer station at the Waste-to-Energy facility, along with the county’s North and Valley transfer stations will also be open.

Those looking for an activity can enjoy an afternoon on the Numerica Skate Ribbon, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are required and can be booked here. The SkyRide will also be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

