No morning activities at Spokane pools due to smoke

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Poor air quality has canceled all Monday morning activities at Spokane aquatic centers.

Spokane Parks and Recreation had to close pools on Sunday for the same reason.

ATTN: Aquatic centers will be closed for morning activities due to poor air quality. — Spokane City Parks & Rec (@SpokaneParks) August 2, 2021

The status of Monday afternoon activities is not yet known, but 4 News Now has reached out to Parks and Recreation for further clarification.

As of Monday morning, air quality was in the “unhealthy” range for Spokane and was expected to be sticking around.

