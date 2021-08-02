No morning activities at Spokane pools due to smoke
SPOKANE, Wash. — Poor air quality has canceled all Monday morning activities at Spokane aquatic centers.
Spokane Parks and Recreation had to close pools on Sunday for the same reason.
The status of Monday afternoon activities is not yet known, but 4 News Now has reached out to Parks and Recreation for further clarification.
As of Monday morning, air quality was in the “unhealthy” range for Spokane and was expected to be sticking around.
