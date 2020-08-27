No more warnings: Pullman Police now issuing tickets for pandemic violations

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police are now immediately issuing tickets to partygoers who violate pandemic restrictions.

Police Chief Gary Jenkins made the announcement in an interview with Pullman Radio on Thursday morning.

Officers have responded to several parties in recent days as students return to the area. This past weekend, they issued warnings, but said they would be handing out tickets for those found violating restrictions moving forward.

Whitman County remains in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, which allows for people to gather in groups of 10 or fewer. The statewide mask mandate also remains in effect.

The county has reported 342 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. More than half of those cases have been reported within the last seven days. A large majority of the new cases have been diagnosed in young people.

Washington State University is holding all classes online this semester, but thousands of students have decided to move back to the area while taking virtual courses.

Jenkins told Pullman Radio his officers will only be issuing city infraction tickets, which are punishable by a fine of up to $250.

Any criminal misdemeanor citations would come as a last resort in extreme circumstances after a violator is given ample warnings from PPD.

