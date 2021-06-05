No more 80s & 90s for a few days; much cooler, windy weekend – Kris

You’ll notice a BIG difference in the temperatures as you head out the door this weekend. Our heat wave is officially over. High temperatures Saturday will climb into the upper 60s, and it will be windy. Expect wind gusts of up to 40 mph in the afternoon. There’s a slight chance of mountain showers in the afternoon, otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday.

The second half of the weekend will be even cooler with highs in the mid 60s. It will not be as windy, but still breezy with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will begin to warm next workweek and be back in the 70s by Tuesday. There’s no sign of rain for the valleys in the 7-day forecast.