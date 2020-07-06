‘No mask, no service’ mandate begins Tuesday

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee’s “no mask, no service” mandate goes into effect on Tuesday.

Starting then, businesses will be legally required to turn away customers who refuse to wear a face mask.

The proclamation was made July 2 after Inslee visited several Washington communities, including Spokane, that had been seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. According to numbers from the Governor’s Office, the state was seeing infection rates approaching the coronavirus peaks in April.

This comes as nearly 2,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spokane County.

