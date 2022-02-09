‘No longer a matter of if, but when’: Inslee says health leaders discussing when to lift indoor mask mandate

by Erin Robinson

Ted S. Warren Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee announced that Washington state is expanding its vaccine mandate to include all public, charter and private school teachers and staff, as well as those working at the state's colleges and universities. Inslee also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee said Washington will lift its indoor mask mandate “soon,” but did not provide a specific timeline.

Inslee plans to announce more changes to the current indoor masking guidance by next week. He did announce the state’s outdoor masking requirements will end February 18.

Inslee said it is not a decision of “if” the state will lift the mandate, but “when” and added that the decision will be made by health leaders dependent on data.

COVID hospitalizations are declining across the state, so the pause on elective surgeries will end on February 17. Inslee noted that the state projects to see low COVID numbers across the state in the first week of March.

“This wave has gone up like a rocket and will come down like a rock,” he said.

