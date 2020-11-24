No-Li wins gold at Belgium International Beer Challenge

Credit: NoLi

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse is being recognized on the international stage once again!

The local brewery just received gold medals at the 2020 Brussels International Beer Challenge.

The winning beers were No-Li’s Born & Raised IPA and the Wrecking Ball Imperial Stout.

The beer challenge is one of the world’s most prestigious beer competitions with over 35 counties represented, 1,700 entries and 80 hand-selected international judges.

The new medals come on the heels of No-Li’s wins at the 2020 World Beer Awards in England. Last month, the brewery won gold for its Cascade Fog Hazy IPA and a silver medal for its Red, White & Hazy IPA.

“Together, we are passionate artists, brewers and trades people committed to imagining and creating beers that are delicious and enjoyable,” said Ryan Smith, No-Li’s Packing Manager.

If you’re looking to try one of the award-winning beers, you can find them in local grocery stores and in No-Li’s taproom.

