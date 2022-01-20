No-Li wins big in Berlin International Beer Competition

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li has received a whopping 42 medals for their beers from around the world in the past year.

Experts of the Berlin International Beer Competition crowned No-Li with a double gold, along with three gold medals. The local brewery also took home the #1 international American craft brewery.

Experts gave the Cascade Fog Hazy IPA the double gold, and gifted gold medals to the Big Juicy IPA, Born & Raised IPA, and Threezy Does It Hazy IPA. Other beers from No-Li received silver and bronze medals from competition judges as well.

The Cascade Fog Hazy IPA continues to be the brewery’s most prestigious beer, receiving five top medals in five different countries.

“We are so proud to represent Washington and USA craft brewing around the globe,” said owner John Bryant. “Our brewery team brews world-class beer, and we want to share that goodness with the world!”

No-Li has brought home a total of 76 International Awards home to Spokane, and they continue to strive to make Spokane a craft beer epicenter.

