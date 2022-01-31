No-Li wants to help you pay it forward this February by giving out shovels, snowblowers

SPOKANE, Wash.– No-Li Brewhouse wants you to pay it forward and it’s going to help make it happen.

The brewery will be giving away hundreds of complimentary snow shovels on the first big snow in February. In order to get one, you have to agree to pay it forward. So, plan out some time to not only dig out your driveway and sidewalk but also your neighbor’s.

That isn’t all No-Li is doing to make these coming weeks of winter easier. It’s also giving away two Toto 18″ snowblowers. More information on how to enter that giveaway will be on No-Li’s Facebook and Instagram on Feb. 1.

As for when to expect the first big February snowfall… well that’s to be announced. Make sure you have the 4 News Now weather app downloaded so meteorologists Kris Crocker, Mark Peterson and Matt Gray can let you know when it’ll happen.

