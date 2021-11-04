No-Li teaming up with Spokane Quaranteam, Marine Corps to raise money for Toys for Tots

SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you want to make sure every child gets a Christmas present this year? All you have to do is buy a case of hard seltzer.

No-Li Brewhouse is teaming with Rick Clark of the Spokane Quaranteam, as well as the U.S. Marine Corps, to raise money for Toys for Tots.

Those who want to get in on the effort can purchase a case of No-Li’s Day Fade Huckleberry Lemonade for $25. All of the funds made from those purchases will go directly to Toys for Tots and the Spokane Quaranteam.

“We are happy for the opportunity to be present in the community to support these organizations in this especially trying time,” said No-Li Pub Manager Melissa Briggs.

The local brewery will hold a community case event from November 10 through 15. People can stop by the brewhouse from noon to 6 p.m. each day to pick up their $25 case.

No-Li has a goal to raise $20,000. The money will not only provide toys for kids across Eastern Washington but it will also be used to help provide meals.

For those who want to help but may not like hard seltzer, toy and monetary donations are also being accepted.

