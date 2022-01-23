No-Li striving to make Spokane a craft beer epicenter

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li is a household name for beer drinkers in the Inland Northwest and most of Washington.

The family-owned business dedicates their craft to making beer in a traditional, artisan way. Their renowned beer is getting recognized globally, giving Spokane a run for its money as a national beer capital.

They just came off an extremely successful year, winning 42 total awards for their brew. and Their Cascade Fog Hazy IPA won a double gold at the Berlin International Beer Competition.

No-Li takes pride in being Spokane-based, with each can letting its owner know where it’s proudly made. Their brewhouse on Spokane River is one of top-rated pubs in Spokane, which is quite an accomplishment considering the fierce competition throughout the city.

The No-Li Bier Hall is in the works, coming in Spring 2022.

No-Li partnered with Big Table and Spokane Food Fighters for their Stay Strong Together campaign. The brewhouse raised $25,000 to provide emergency meals to local families at the beginning of the pandemic.

They continues to help Spokane in anyway they can, starting by providing amazing brew across the state. With new beers being developed daily, the company remains true to their roots, going nearly 30 years strong.

