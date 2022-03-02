No-Li, Spokane Quaranteam teaming up with Gonzaga men’s basketball team to give back

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse is partnering with Rick Clark, the Spokane Quaranteam and Gonzaga athletes to help those in need in the Spokane community.

Spokane Quaranteam is collecting general necessity goods, such as new socks (excluding all other clothing), toiletries, backpacks, and non-perishable food items.

Clark will be accompanied by teammates Rasir Bolton, Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard, Anton Watson, Drew Timme and a handful of others, so come meet them and donate to a great cause.

No-Li is offering a complimentary “Pay It Forward” pint glass to the first 500 people who stop by and donate!

The event is 4-6 p.m. on March 4 at the No-Li Bier Hall. Just drive up or come inside, drop your donation, and meet the team before they leave for Vegas!

READ: Five Zags named WCC First Team, Timme earns Player of the Year

READ: Coeur d’Alene restaurant holding fundraiser for Ukraine