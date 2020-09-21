No-Li raises $75,000 to help families devastated by wildfires

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than $75,000 has been raised for families devastated by the wildfires that tore through Malden and Pine City.

On Labor Day, fire swept through and destroyed the majority of homes and buildings in the two Whitman County towns.

No-Li Brewhouse in Spokane quickly put out a call, with the hope of raising $25,000 for relief efforts. As of Monday, three times as much had been raised.

“Last week we delivered a $43,000 check to the Mayor of Malden and the Director of Whitman County United Way. This week, we will deliver a $30,000+ check to our neighbors and friends in Pine City and Malden,” said owners John and Cindy Bryant.

No-Li Brewhouse matched dollar for dollar up to $25,000 and all money raised will go directly to family fire relief.

If you would like to help, you can make a check out directly to Whitman County Fire Community Relief Fund and drop it by the brewery, located at 1003 E. Trent Ave. #170 in Spokane.

