No-Li opening new ‘Bier Hall’ in former Dry Fly space
SPOKANE, Wash. — Beer lovers will soon have a new spot to raise a pint.
No-Li Brewhouse will soon open a “Bier Hall” in the former Dry Fly Distilling space, adjacent to the brewery.
A Facebook post from No-Li says the Bier Hall will offer typical favorites, a steady rotation of one-off special releases and guest taps from other breweries across the region.
The new space is set to open in 2022.
