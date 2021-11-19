No-Li opening new ‘Bier Hall’ in former Dry Fly space

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Beer lovers will soon have a new spot to raise a pint.

No-Li Brewhouse will soon open a “Bier Hall” in the former Dry Fly Distilling space, adjacent to the brewery.

A Facebook post from No-Li says the Bier Hall will offer typical favorites, a steady rotation of one-off special releases and guest taps from other breweries across the region.

The new space is set to open in 2022.

