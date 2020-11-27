No-Li gives back to local charities with annual ’12 Days of No-Li’ campaign

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li is once again celebrating the holidays by giving back to local charities.

The annual “12 Days of No-Li” campaign is back, starting on December 1. Every day for 12 days, the local brewery will award $1,000 to a local charitable organization.

Here’s the list of this year’s recipients:

Tuesday, Dec. 1st:  Saint Margaret’s Children and Family Shelter

Wednesday, Dec. 2ndOdyssey Youth Movement

Thursday, Dec. 3rd: 2nd Harvest

Friday, Dec. 4thEmbrace Washington

Saturday, Dec. 5th: Women and Children’s Free Restaurant

Sunday, Dec. 6thCrosswalk

Monday, Dec. 7thBig Table

Tuesday, Dec. 8thTeen Closet

Wednesday, Dec. 9thWomen Helping Women

Thursday, Dec. 10th: Spokane Human Rights Commission

Friday, Day 11thMartin Luther King Center

Saturday, Dec. 12thDay 12 – CASA Partners

“We are linked together by community and these 12 organizations lift up members of our communities with respect, dignity and caring,” said owner Cindy Bryant. “Stay Strong Together!”

