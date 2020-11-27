No-Li gives back to local charities with annual ’12 Days of No-Li’ campaign

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li is once again celebrating the holidays by giving back to local charities.

The annual “12 Days of No-Li” campaign is back, starting on December 1. Every day for 12 days, the local brewery will award $1,000 to a local charitable organization.

Here’s the list of this year’s recipients:

Tuesday, Dec. 1st: Saint Margaret’s Children and Family Shelter

Wednesday, Dec. 2nd: Odyssey Youth Movement

Thursday, Dec. 3rd: 2nd Harvest

Friday, Dec. 4th: Embrace Washington

Saturday, Dec. 5th: Women and Children’s Free Restaurant

Sunday, Dec. 6th: Crosswalk

Monday, Dec. 7th: Big Table

Tuesday, Dec. 8th: Teen Closet

Wednesday, Dec. 9th: Women Helping Women

Thursday, Dec. 10th: Spokane Human Rights Commission

Friday, Day 11th: Martin Luther King Center

Saturday, Dec. 12th: Day 12 – CASA Partners

“We are linked together by community and these 12 organizations lift up members of our communities with respect, dignity and caring,” said owner Cindy Bryant. “Stay Strong Together!”

