No-Li gives back to local charities with annual ’12 Days of No-Li’ campaign
SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li is once again celebrating the holidays by giving back to local charities.
The annual “12 Days of No-Li” campaign is back, starting on December 1. Every day for 12 days, the local brewery will award $1,000 to a local charitable organization.
Here’s the list of this year’s recipients:
Tuesday, Dec. 1st: Saint Margaret’s Children and Family Shelter
Wednesday, Dec. 2nd: Odyssey Youth Movement
Thursday, Dec. 3rd: 2nd Harvest
Friday, Dec. 4th: Embrace Washington
Saturday, Dec. 5th: Women and Children’s Free Restaurant
Sunday, Dec. 6th: Crosswalk
Monday, Dec. 7th: Big Table
Tuesday, Dec. 8th: Teen Closet
Wednesday, Dec. 9th: Women Helping Women
Thursday, Dec. 10th: Spokane Human Rights Commission
Friday, Day 11th: Martin Luther King Center
Saturday, Dec. 12th: Day 12 – CASA Partners
“We are linked together by community and these 12 organizations lift up members of our communities with respect, dignity and caring,” said owner Cindy Bryant. “Stay Strong Together!”
