No-Li donating all beer, food sale profits to Inland Northwest organizations

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse is donating 100% of the profits from all their sales to four community organizations.

Starting Sunday, the brewhouse says they will donate the profits from all six-pack cans, 22-ounce bottles and keg sales across the Inland Northwest, as well as all profits from No-Li Pub pint and food sales until they reach the goal of $80,000.

The organizations getting the $80,000 are St. Margaret’s Women and Family Shelter, Teen & Kid Closet, Embrace Washington and Big Table.

❤️ We thank everyone who has donated to date. These are difficult financial times. We believe in the love and caring… Posted by No-Li Brewhouse on Sunday, March 21, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.