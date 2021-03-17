No-Li Brewhouse wins six medals at New York International Beer Competition

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse took home six medals from the New York International Beer Competition.

The event operated differently than previous years given the pandemic, but judges still reviewed more than 800 beers from around the world across 30 categories — which range from robust porters to IPAs to British-Style Imperial Stouts. On top of a double-gold medal and the six total medals No-Li Brewhouse earned, they were also named Washington Brewery of the Year.

No-Li says they have now earned 40 international medals in just the last decade.

“No-Li has been a craft brewing incubator for a decade,” said No-Li’s head brewer, Ryan Brookhart. “We practice, we imagine and we take risks. In this time, we have created a culture of continuous innovation and a winning culture of people.”

The medals No-Li raked in include:

Double-Gold: Wrecking Ball Imperial Stout

Gold: Porch Glow Amber

Silver: Cascade Fog Hazy IPA

Bronze: Red, White & Hazy IPA

Bronze: Jet Juiced IPA

Washington Brewery of the Year

You can find the full list of winners from the 2021 competition here.

