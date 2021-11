No-Li Brewhouse giving away $25,000 to local non-profits throughout December

by Erin Robinson

Credit: No-Li Brewhouse

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse is once again bringing back its 25 Days of Christmas campaign to help support 25 non-profit organizations across the Inland Northwest.

The local brewery is giving away $1,000 every day from December 1-25, totaling $25,000.

“We are honored to be paying it forward and to support local charities and organizations,” said Owner Cindy Bryant. “A strong community takes the commitment of each of us to give more than we take. These 25 community organizations exemplify this idea, reaching into our local neighborhoods to uplift our fellow citizens with respect, dignity and caring.”

The following organizations are this year’s recipients:

December 1: Teen and Kid closet

December 2: Odyssey Youth Movement

December 3: Crosswalk

December 4: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center

December 5: Joya

December 6: Women Helping Women

December 7: Embrace Washington

December 8: CASA Partners

December 9: Cozy Connections/Seattle

December 10: Women and Children’s Free Restaurant

December 11: St. Margaret’s Family Shelter

December 12: Second Harvest

December 13: Terrain

December 14: Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery

December 15: Spokane Human Rights Commission

December 16: Camp Reed

December 17: Spokane Pride

December 18: Newby Ginnings

December 19: End the Violence

December 20: Kinderhaven

December 21: Safe Passages

December 22: Spokane Fantasy Flight

December 23: Spokane Angels

December 24: Washington State Volunteer Firefighters Association

December 25: Spokane Quaranteam

Learn more here.

RELATED: No-Li opening new ‘Bier Hall’ in former Dry Fly space

READ: Community helps No-Li raise $28K for Toys for Tots, Spokane Quaranteam

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.