No-Li Brewhouse continues weekly pub raffle

Zach Walls
Posted:
by Zach Walls
No-Li Brewhouse

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li continued their weekly pub giveaway this week, with patrons able to earn raffle tickets by ordering takeout and merchandise online.

Each week five people win, with this weeks prize including a $25 to a range of local pubs, two No-Li pint glasses, a History, Hops, & Heart tin-Tacker, and a No-Li pennant.

View this post on Instagram

Weekly No-Li Pub Giveaway & Updated To-Go Menu⠀⠀ ⠀ Giveaway includes:⠀⠀ 🔸 5 winners per week⠀⠀ 🔹 $25 gift card to another local pub⠀⠀ 🔹 History, Hops, & Heart Tin-Tacker⠀⠀ 🔹 2 Pint Glasses⠀⠀ 🔹 No-Li Pennant⠀⠀ ⠀ Swipe left for giveaway details ➡️⠀⠀ ⠀ *Winning numbers announced via social media each Sunday. Collect raffle tickets at our pub. Redeem within a week.* This giveaway starts fresh tomorrow! If you have any questions, DM us!

A post shared by No-Li Brewhouse (@nolibrewhouse) on

No-Li selects winners every Sunday.

Patrons earn a raffle ticket for every $10 spent at No-Li Brewhouse, every $10 of No-Li gift cards purchased, and earn two raffle tickets for purchasing the Stay Strong Together T-shirt.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.