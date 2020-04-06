No-Li Brewhouse continues weekly pub raffle

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li continued their weekly pub giveaway this week, with patrons able to earn raffle tickets by ordering takeout and merchandise online.

Each week five people win, with this weeks prize including a $25 to a range of local pubs, two No-Li pint glasses, a History, Hops, & Heart tin-Tacker, and a No-Li pennant.

No-Li selects winners every Sunday.

Patrons earn a raffle ticket for every $10 spent at No-Li Brewhouse, every $10 of No-Li gift cards purchased, and earn two raffle tickets for purchasing the Stay Strong Together T-shirt.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.