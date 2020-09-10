No-Li Brewhouse aiming to raise $50K for families affected by Washington wildfires

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse is raising money to help families impacted by the devastating fires in Malden and Pine City.

If you are hoping to grab a beer, head over to No-Li and make a donation—they will match every donation up to $25,000.

They are one of several local businesses and organizations stepping in to help families.

RELATED: Here’s how you can donate to victims of Washington’s wildfires

No-Li hopes to raise $50,000 by Monday.

