No Kootenai County firefighters injured in rollover crash involving fire engine

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — It was a close call for a fire crew near Coeur d’Alene Monday night.

Kootenai County Fire and Rescue posted a photo on Facebook of one of its fire engines involved in rollover crash.

Crews said the engine was returning from a call in the Cougar Gulch area when it rolled on its side.

The side airbags went off and all three firefighters inside were wearing their seatbelts. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released.

Kootenai County Fire and Rescue said it is working with law enforcement to determine a cause.