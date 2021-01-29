No issues or delays on second day of vaccinations at Spokane Arena, vaccine supply still a concern

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash. — 24 hours can make quite the difference. Traffic jams and long lines overshadowed opening day at the Spokane Arena mass-vaccination site.

On Thursday, it was a different story.

“There was absolutely no delays anywhere,” said vaccine recipient Collen Hamill.

Others just couldn’t believe how simple the entire process is.

“I anticipated seeing a huge line,” said Caroline Nesbitt. “I brought a chair with me because I’m handicapped, and it went so smoothly it was almost scary.”

Everyone we talked to Thursday said it took them less than five minutes to get into the Arena for their vaccination. That took hours for some on Wednesday.

“Everyone was so polite — that’s the ticket for me,” Nesbitt said.

After seeing the delays Wednesday, Hamill showed up an hour early to make sure she didn’t miss her appointment.

“Everything went so smooth, and there’s hardly anybody in there,” Hamill said. “They knew exactly what they were doing and everything moved along perfect.”

CHAS Health gave about 1,100 shots on its opening day and hundreds more Thursday. That’s good news, but at the same time, CHAS only has 3,000 doses to last them until Tuesday.

“We do anticipate that we are going to need to borrow from that future supply in order to vaccinate those we have scheduled for Monday,” CHAS spokesperson Kelly Charvet said. “We just don’t know how many.”

CHAS said it will secure enough doses to make sure all of those scheduled appointments still happen.

Each of those appointments brings everyone a little hope, and others, a sigh of relief.

“It’s literally a weight off my back,” Nesbitt said. “I’m 76 years old and had the fear, or concern, or whatever you want to call it, over getting COVID.”

