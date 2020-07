No injuries in rollover crash near Crestline and 42nd

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — No one was injured in a rollover crash on 42nd and Crestline Friday afternoon.

Spokane Police said a woman hit a parked trailer and flipped her car.

SPD remain on scene.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.