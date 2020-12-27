No injuries in massive Post Falls house fire

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

POST FALLS, Idaho — A large fire heavily damaged a home in Post Falls, but the family got out safely.

Kootenai County Fire & Rescue were called to the fire Sunday morning, eventually calling in more help from Coeur d’Alene Fire Department and Northern Lake Fire.

At 0653 this foggy Sunday morning, KCFR responded to a structure fire in Post Falls. Crews arrived to find heavy fire… Posted by Kootenai County Fire & Rescue on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Fire & Rescue says everyone made it out safely, but the house was severely damaged — fire officials are working to determine the cause of the incident.

