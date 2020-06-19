No injuries in Cessna plane crash at Coeur d’Alene Airport, deputies say

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured when a Cessna airplane crashed at the Coeur d’Alene airport on Thursday.

Deputies responded to reports of the crash around 2 p.m. There, they found the plane in the grass along the runway.

Deputies learned the pilot, a 30-year-old man from Kalispell, was still in training. When he went to lad the plane, a light for the landing gear flickered- indicating it probably wasn’t deployed.

According to a release, the instructor, a 30-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene, attempted to land the plane without the landing gear.

The plane was able to land after sliding on the runway and turning into the grass.

Deputies say there were no injuries and alcohol or drugs did not play a role in the crash. The plane and some runway lights were damaged.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.

