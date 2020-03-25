No in-person services past Easter Sunday for local Catholics

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Catholic Diocese of Spokane on Wednesday extended its restriction on public masses past Easter.

The restriction will now be in place until April 13.

“I understand some of these requirements are drastic and disappointing,” said Bishop Thomas Daly. “However, my hope is that they will help to facilitate a speedy end to the spread of COVID-19.

Daly encouraged congregations to continue to pray while mass is closed to the public. He specifically welcomed the people of eastern Washington to pray to the Blessed Mother under the title of Our Lady of Lourdes, the patron saint of the diocese.

“I once again entrust the faithful of eastern Washington to the Blessed Mother under the title of Our Lady of Lourdes,” Bishop Daly said. “Just as God has granted countless healings through her intercession in the past, may we receive that same healing today.”

RELATED: Spokane Diocese releases Catholics from mass obligation during coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Catholic masses suspended in Idaho during coronavirus pandemic

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.