'No good deed goes unpunished': Dry Fly has to pay $14k fee for making hand sanitizer

SPOKANE, Wash. — At the height of the pandemic, Spokane’s Dry Fly Distillery began making hand sanitizer to serve the growing demand. Months later, the company will have to pay a $14,000 fee for making an over the counter drug.

Forbes first reported the fee, linking to this page on the federal register.

Dry Fly Distilling confirmed the fee on Instagram, saying “We just want to say, it is the best unexpected $14,060 we’ve ever spent for our community.”

Dry Fly says that “in true Spokane fashion” people are reaching out asking for ways to help.

“You have all done enough for us this year, and we would love to see you turn around and just give local bars and restaurants your business,” the post says. “Just don’t forget to order Dry Fly when you can.”

In June, 4 News Now reported Dry Fly was giving away $100,000 worth of Spokanitizer to the community.

