No fans, no tailgating at WSU football games this year in effort to contain COVID-19

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has asked football fans to root from home this year in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

No spectators will be allowed at any Pac-12 football games this season and tailgating will be prohibited on the WSU Pullman campus.

“We understand how much our fans look forward to returning to Pullman for home games, but due to the ongoing public health crisis, we are asking them to cheer from the safety of their homes with members of their own household,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “The best way to help keep our Cougs playing this season is for our fans to stay home.”

In Pullman, steps are being taken to enforce conference restrictions and discourage gatherings during home games. Campus parking lots will be closed to tailgating, no campus or portable structures will be allowed on campus, and recreational vehicles will be turned away.

The university will also close the Compton Union Building, which is a popular gathering spot during home games. Screening and other measures will be in place to stop viewing from outside of the stadium and no public watch parties will be hosted on campus.

WSU is also partnering with other local agencies to enforce health and safety measures. The Pullman Police Department will have extra staff on duty during football weekends to address proclamation violations, like off-campus parties.

According to the university, failure to prevent large gatherings and rising case counts could prematurely end the sports season.

