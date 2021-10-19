No employees in Mead School District leaving over state vaccine mandate

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — All employees in the Mead School District either were vaccinated against COVID or had an exemption approved.

1,774 employees work for the school district. Of those employees, the school district said 242 had religious or medical exemptions approved.

The district said all eight exemptions in the process of being approved are expected to go through.

All employees who have an exemption approved will be accommodated.

Accommodations will include:

KN95 masks must be worn at all times on Mead School District property

Health attestation must be completed daily

If working in a location designated as level 2 by Spokane Regional Health District, the employee may be required to submit to weekly testing or in some cases quarantine

