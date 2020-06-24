No decision yet on Spokane city pools this summer

SPOKANE, Wash. — With public pools not able to open until phase 3 of Governor Inslee’s plan, the City of Spokane has not yet made a decision on whether or not it will open pools this summer.

Spokane County announced Wednesday it won’t open either of its aquatics facilities this summer.

The city needs time to hire and train employees as prepare for whatever guidelines the state puts in place.

A city parks spokesperson told 4 News Now the city is still trying to find a way to have some version of an aquatics season.

“We are reviewing detailed operations guidelines from the Washington State Department of Health top determine the logistics of applying those guidelines to our six aquatic centers and 17 splash pads,” Fianna Dickson said Wednesday. “Those plans include staffing models, supplies, budgets, and timelines so decisions can be made. We are working with our elected officials and City leadership teams to find creative ways to provide some open swim opportunities this summer if at all possible, and will share an update as soon as we know more.”

City pools typically open right after the last day of school, which was June 18th for Spokane Public Schools.

