No concessions at Zags games to combat omicron surge

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga fans better eat before they come to the Kennel. Gonzaga announced Thursday it’s suspending concessions sales effective immediately as COVID cases surge.

Gonzaga says the recommendation came from the Spokane Regional Health District as a way to make sure fans keep masks on, as is already required.

This also applies to the Herak Club, Karen Gaffney Champions Room, and ’63 Court Hospitality spaces, which GU says will be closed right now as well.

Fans can’t bring in food or drink of their own but can use water fountains or buy water at select spaces in the concourse.

“We want to remind all attendees that the state has mandated that masks are to be worn at all times for event attendees regardless of vaccination status,” GU said in a press release. “In addition to the current admittance requirement of proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, Gonzaga University is encouraging eligible individuals to be fully vaccinated with boosters and follow all mandatory safety protocols to keep fans in The Kennel.”

Gonzaga men’s and women’s basketball teams have dealt with COVID pauses as cases rise throughout the country and the Inland Northwest.

