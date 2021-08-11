No cohorts, no health checks; SPS to discuss back to school details Wednesday evening

SPOKANE, Wash. — No cohorts, no masks at recess and no masks for vaccinated teachers when students aren’t around—these are just some of the details of Spokane Public Schools’ plans for the start of the school year, which they will be discussing at their board meeting Wednesday evening.

SPS shared a document outlining their back to school plans.

Most of it is everything one might expect: masks are required regardless of vaccination status, social distancing and contact tracing.

However, there are some notable changes.

There will not be cohorts—like A and B groups—and there will not be daily health checks for students or staff to fill out before showing up at school. Kids will also not need to mask up when outside for recess, and teachers will be able to take their masks off when school is out of session.

Spokane Public Schools will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the details, which might include added information on lunch, extracurricular activities and other performing arts classes. To watch the meeting, click here.

