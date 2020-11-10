No citations issued yet for Coeur d’Alene mask mandate, Police Chief says education ‘is working’
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police say the educational angle of the city’s mask mandate is working, and no citations have been issued yet.
The City Council passed a mask mandate on October 26, the same day that Governor Little moved the state back to Stage 3 of their reopening plan. This followed a surge in COVID-19 cases that threatened the state’s healthcare system.
Police Chief Lee White tells 4 News Now that while no citations have been issued, several cases have been passed on to the prosecutor’s office for review. It falls to the prosecutor to decide if the city will pursue charges.
In the last week, four people have refused to wear a mask even after being asked to and educated about it by officers, and five businesses have been found in violation of Governor Little’s Stage 3 order; including employees not wearing masks and seating not being adequately spaced for social distancing.
White says a few businesses repeatedly ignored their orders, but complied once their cases were submitted to the prosecutor’s office.
