No children on board as school bus flips in Otis Orchards, driver taken to hospital

by Erin Robinson

OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. — No children were on board when a school bus was hit and flipped on its side in Otis Orchards Monday morning.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Mark Gregory said a car hit the bus near Wellesley and Kenney, knocking it on its side.

The person driving the car took off. Police are unsure if it was a man or a woman.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The intersection will be closed while authorities investigate.

