No children injured in N. Spokane school bus crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — No children were injured in a school bus crash on W Francis and N Maple Thursday morning.
Authorities on scene said a car collided with the bus, which belonged to Northwest Christian Schools.
The car driver experienced some neck pain, but no other injuries were reported.
Spokane Police said the crash may have been a result of a red light violation on behalf of the car driver, but the incident still needs to be investigated.
The scene has been cleared and traffic is flowing freely in the area.
