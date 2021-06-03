No children injured in N. Spokane school bus crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — No children were injured in a school bus crash on W Francis and N Maple Thursday morning.

Authorities on scene said a car collided with the bus, which belonged to Northwest Christian Schools.

The car driver experienced some neck pain, but no other injuries were reported.

Traffic has resumed as normal, the car was towed into the Zip’s parking lot next to bus. No injuries in this collision, driver of car experiencing some neck pain. Police say this was possibly a red light violation on part of the car, but they are still investigating. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/73D5OPGkKj — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) June 3, 2021

Spokane Police said the crash may have been a result of a red light violation on behalf of the car driver, but the incident still needs to be investigated.

The scene has been cleared and traffic is flowing freely in the area.

