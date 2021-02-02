No charges for Spokane officers who shot confessed robber

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — No charges will be filed against two Spokane Police officers who shot a robbery suspect in August.

The County Prosecutor’s Office said Officers Dale Harvey and Christopher Johnson were justified in their use of force against Jonathan M. Buttrom. At the time, Buttrom was the suspect in a string of armed robberies at cell phone stores. He has since confessed to the crimes.

Harvey and Johnson shot Buttrom during a traffic stop at the corner of North Crestline and East Courtland.

Assistant Police Chief Justin Lundgren said Buttrom refused to cooperate with officers and showed a pistol when they tried to arrest him. The Prosecutor’s Office said the officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but Buttrom refused to put down his gun and made suicidal statements.

Buttrom reportedly lowered the gun from his head and pointed it toward the officers, who then fired their weapons.

Buttrom was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. He later pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, several counts of robbery and first-degree kidnapping. In October, he was sentenced to 13 years behind bars.

