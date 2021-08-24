No charges for Spokane officer who shot at car prowling suspect

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Charges will not be filed against the police officer who used deadly force against an armed car prowling suspect in April.

The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office determined Spokane Police Officer Brandon Roy was justified in his use of deadly force while trying to arrest Vadim A. Grishchuk outside of the Cannon Street Shelter.

Authorities said Grishchuk broke into a car, stole a firearm from the center console and then tried to shoot the car’s owner.

Officers arrived and made themself known, but said Grishchuk fired a shot at them. A release from Spokane County said Roy immediately returned fire.

Officers said they could not see into the car and tried several times to get Grishchuk to respond. They ultimately gathered a team and approached the car with a ballistic shield.

Grishchuk was found unresponsive in the front passenger seat.

An investigation determined he died from shooting himself in the head with a gun that belonged to the car’s owner. None of Roy’s four shots struck Grishchuk.

