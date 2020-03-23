No charges filed against deputies who shot, killed man in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The two Spokane County deputies who shot and killed a man in Spokane Valley will not face charges, according to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office.

Deputies Skye Ortiz and Josiah Loos were deemed justified in their use of force against Colin C. Osborn in August 2019. The 38-year-old man was killed on scene after opening fire himself.

At the time, authorities said Osborn went to a business in the area armed with a handgun. An employee told dispatchers Osborn was with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend and was banging on the glass door trying to get inside. A few minutes after that call, law enforcement officials received another call stating he had opened fire.

Corporal Mark Gregory said deputies fired shots and Osborn was hit at least once. Osborn had gotten inside of his car and started to drive away. He crashed his car and had died when deputies caught up to him.

The Medical Examiner ultimately ruled that Osborn died from a gunshot wound to the head.

