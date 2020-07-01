No baseball, no problem, Spokane Indians open up Infield Cafe

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Minor League baseball season was officially called off Tuesday afternoon, but there’s still a way to enjoy the award winning Avista Stadium at least for a few more days. The Spokane Indians are welcoming fans to come eat lunch on the infield at the Infield Cafe.

Normal baseball food can be ordered, hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches and chicken strips.

The Cafe will be open at least through this Thursday from 11am to 2pm, and the team will announce something by the end of the week if they will continue after the holiday weekend.

