No April Fools! A nice mild Friday – Mark
Happy Friday!
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Clouds and mild today
- Some showers could be on the way Saturday
- Overall, it will be a decent weekend
- Mountain snow returns Monday
Your day planner: Today brings variable clouds and mild temperatures.
Frankly, it’s just another very average day in the weather department.
Today will be mild with clouds and light winds. Scattered showers come Saturday morning with isolated thunder showers expected.
Sunday will be warmer and calmer. Monday brings rain and winds with some heavy mountain snow in areas. Winds continue into Tuesday with calmer and sunny days to follow.
