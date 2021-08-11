No animals injured in fire at Millwood dog-grooming business

by Erin Robinson

Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash

MILLWOOD, Wash. — A Millwood dog-grooming business was significantly damaged in a fire early Wednesday morning.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the business on E. Trent Ave near Willow Rd around 5:30 a.m.

The first crews found a fire venting through a doorway on the side of the four-business strip mall. It was upgraded to a working commercial fire and was knocked down within 10 minutes.

Firefighters searched through the building and confirmed no people, nor animals were inside at the time.

The damage was contained to two businesses, with the majority being in the grooming shop.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but SVFD issued a reminder to business owners to make sure their sprinkler systems work and are serviced regularly.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.