No. 6 Eastern Washington finishes comeback to take down no. 4 Montana

by Keith Osso

CHENEY, Wash, — The 6th ranked Eastern Washington Eagles tailed 21-10 heading into the fourth quarter, but they got all the momentum and rode it to a 34-28 win over the 4th ranked Montana Grizzlies.

The Eagles scored three straight touchdowns to take a ten point lead, but the Grizzlies answered with a kickoff return for a touchdown to make it a 3 point game with 9:27 remaining.

Eastern got an interception then drove the field to kick a field goal to give Eastern a six point lead.

Montana had one last chance to score the would-be winning touchdowns, but Eastern’s defense holds on the last play from the 13 yards line.

Senior quarterback Eric Barriere was electric once again throwing for over 420 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win.

The Montana Grizzlies have never won a game in Cheney on the red turf.

With the win, Eastern Washington improves to 5-0 and will certainly be ranked in the top-5 this week.

