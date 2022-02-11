No. 4 Arizona pulls away from Washington State, snapping the Cougs five game winning streak

by Keith Osso

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars were looking for their first win against a top-5 team since 1983 tonight, but the Arizona Wildcats came up with big shots down the stretch on the way to a 72-60 win in Pullman.

Michael Flowers led the way for the Cougars with 16 points, but the Wildcats were hitting their shots, and it’s tough to pull an upset when the 4th ranked team in the nation shoots the ball well.

The Cougars had won five straight games and climbed into fourth place in the Pac-12 entering the game.

With the loss, the Cougars fall to 14-8 on the season and 7-4 in the Pac-12 Conference. They’ll host Arizona State Saturday at 7pm.

