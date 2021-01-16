No. 25 WSU falls just short in overtime against USC

Keith Osso

LOS ANGELES — The 25th ranked Washington State Cougars fall short in overtime against USC on the road 81-77 Friday night, their third overtime game already this season.

The Cougars trailed by ten points in the final minutes of the game, but rallied to tie things up with under six seconds to go to force overtime.

In OT, both teams had great success on offense with the Trojans outscoring the Cougars 17-13 in the extra five minutes.

The Leger-Walker sisters led the way with Charlisse getting 26 points including 11 in overtime, while older sister Krystal finishes with 23 and was a big reason why the Cougars were able to come back.

The loss drops WSU to 7-2 on the season, and 5-2 in the Pac-12.

Next up for Washington state is a road game against UCLA Sunday at 11am.

