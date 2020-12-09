No. 25 Gonzaga women roll past Wyoming 89-50

Gonzaga's Jenn Wirth leads the Zags past Wyoming with a double-double

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The 25th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs left no doubt against the Cowgirls Tuesday night.

After starting the season 1-2, two tough losses against solid South Dakota opponents, the Zags used their efficiency from three to glide to a 39-point domination against Wyoming.

At one point in the third quarter, they were shooting at a 69% clip from beyond the arc. Abby O’Connor, who just received the waiver from the NCAA to play on Sunday, made her mark right away. She drained 3-of-4 three-pointers to score nine points in her debut.

Jenn Wirth led all scorers with a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Cierra Walker added 12, going 4-of-4 from long range.

12 different Zags scored out of the 14 that played, and the defense didn’t allow a single Cowgirl more than eight points.

The Bulldogs finished the game with a 60% shooting mark from three, 55% from two. They improve to 2-2 on the season, and open up the Kennel this Sunday hosting Montana at 2pm.

